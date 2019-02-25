Watch: Selfie On Bathtub Fail
A woman trying to take a selfie falls off the side of a bathtub.
This video was making the rounds over the weekend. It's a woman standing on the edge of her bathtub posing for a selfie. She's trying to get her full outfit into the frame for the pic.
But she slips and tries to grab the shower rod, it comes loose, and she goes tumbling to the floor. Then she sits there for a while looking a little stunned before someone asks if she's okay and she laughs it off.
I was just tryin to show off the fit pic.twitter.com/9ZXnVcixvn— -------------- (@itmightbetrin) February 20, 2019