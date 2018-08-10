Watch: Second Woman EVER Lifts Scotalnd's Dinnie Stones

Check out the second woman EVER to lift Scotalnd's famous Dinnie Stones.

August 10, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Dreamstime)

There's a set of huge rocks in Scotland called the Dinnie Stones that weigh a combined 733 pounds.  And a 29-year-old weightlifter from Australia named Leigh Holland-Keen became just the second woman to EVER lift them this week.

The first was a woman from Texas named Jan Todd in 1979.  There have also been 90 men who've been able to lift them since they started keeping track in 1953.

