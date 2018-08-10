Watch: Second Woman EVER Lifts Scotalnd's Dinnie Stones

There's a set of huge rocks in Scotland called the Dinnie Stones that weigh a combined 733 pounds. And a 29-year-old weightlifter from Australia named Leigh Holland-Keen became just the second woman to EVER lift them this week.

The first was a woman from Texas named Jan Todd in 1979. There have also been 90 men who've been able to lift them since they started keeping track in 1953.