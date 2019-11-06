Watch: Schwarzenegger/L.A. Clippers "Terminator" Commercial

Have you seen the Schwarzenegger/L.A. Clippers "Terminator" ad?

November 6, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

I think more people would have checked out the new "Terminator" movie if they'd seen this great commercial.  It's Arnold Schwarzenegger welcoming new Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to L.A.  Kawhi has a reputation for being a "terminator" on the court, so when Arnold sees him at Gold's Gym he gets excited.  And when they're standing side by side, Paul thinks he's seeing double, and says somebody should call Sarah Connor.

And then on cue Linda Hamilton shows up threatening to do her own terminating. 

 

Y98
Courtney & Company
Video
watch
Schwarzenegger
L.A. Clippers
Terminator
commercial
Dark
fate
Arnold