Watch: Schwarzenegger/L.A. Clippers "Terminator" Commercial

I think more people would have checked out the new "Terminator" movie if they'd seen this great commercial. It's Arnold Schwarzenegger welcoming new Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to L.A. Kawhi has a reputation for being a "terminator" on the court, so when Arnold sees him at Gold's Gym he gets excited. And when they're standing side by side, Paul thinks he's seeing double, and says somebody should call Sarah Connor.

And then on cue Linda Hamilton shows up threatening to do her own terminating.