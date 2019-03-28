Watch: "The Rock" Gives Pep Talk To High School Baseball Team

THE ROCK's pep talk helped this baseball team win 23 to 1. H

** update ** these boys won 23-1. I’d say the kept their word to me -------- I keep my windows super tinted on my pick up truck, but with the sun at just the right angle - people see thru my front windshield at some dude who looks a lot like The Rock. Hope you boys kept your word and kicked ass. Keep workin’ hard and driver, keep your damn eyes on the road ------