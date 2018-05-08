Watch: Robert Downey Jr. Gets "Avengers" Tattoo
Robert Downey Jr. got an "Avengers" tattoo to match some of his castmates.
May 8, 2018
Robert Downey Jr. joined FIVE of the six original "Avengers" to get matching tattoos. Only the Hulk, Mark Ruffalo, backed out.
@avengers part 2... But on this night receiving was just as sweet ... Thank you @joshualord on behalf of all of us #chrisevans #scarlettjohansson @renner4real @chrishemsworth ... -- and #dj credit @jimmy_rich
