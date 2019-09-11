Watch: Rihanna May Be New "Poison Ivy"

Robert Pattinson's "Batman" movie could have as many as SIX villains in it. So far, Catwoman, the Penguin, the Riddler, Firefly, Poison Ivy, and the Mad Hatter have been mentioned.

Nobody's been cast yet, but rumor has it Warner Brothers wants RIHANNA for Poison Ivy. It's not clear if there have been any talks yet, but Rihanna may have stoked the rumors by mentioning the Batmobile on Instagram.