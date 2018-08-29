Watch: Reporter Pranked With "Flux Capacitor"

I didn't know a "flux capacitor" could cause engine trouble??!!

August 29, 2018
A reporter in Boston was covering a small plane crash yesterday, and must have gotten pranked by the pilot.  He told her it was caused by a defective "flux capacitator", like the "flux capacitor" from the time-travelling DeLorean in "Back to the Future".  

