Watch: Reporter Pranked With "Flux Capacitor"

A reporter in Boston was covering a small plane crash yesterday, and must have gotten pranked by the pilot. He told her it was caused by a defective "flux capacitator", like the "flux capacitor" from the time-travelling DeLorean in "Back to the Future".

WATCH AND LAUGH: Today in Boston... people are apparently having trouble going back in time. #bttf pic.twitter.com/hGAGuTF1Ka — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 28, 2018