Watch: Pranking Telemarketer As Donald Duck

A man pranks a telemarketer with his Donald Duck voice.

September 10, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

A man's wife filmed him pranking a telemarketer by using his Donald Duck voice. 

Tags: 
Y98
man
pranks
telemarketer
Donald duck
voice
watch
Video
Courtney & Company