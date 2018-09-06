Watch: Prank "Finger Slicers" Could Be Real

It's probably a good idea to check your "fake" weapons before you use them in a Halloween costume... Just in case THIS happens.

The store chain in Japan called Daiso just started selling prank knives for Halloween.

They're called "finger slicers," and they look like a normal blade, but when you press one onto your finger, the blade retracts so it looks like it's cutting right through it.

There was just one tiny little problem. The company that manufactured them accidentally mixed up their fake knives and real knives. So a whole bunch of these finger slicers could LITERALLY slice off your finger.

Fortunately, there haven't been any injuries reported yet, and Daiso is trying to recall the ones they've sold.