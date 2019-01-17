Watch: Police Surprise Baketball Player With Scholarship
A police officer surprises a college basketball player with a scholarship offer.
January 17, 2019
A TCU basketball player named Owen Aschieris thought he was in trouble at a team meeting when a campus police officer came in and called out his name. But it was a prank. The officer handed him a scholarship.
Owen Ashieris thought he was in trouble but instead found out he's been put on scholarship for the spring semester. Congrats Owen!#GoFrogs -- pic.twitter.com/C1k1WXXkWs— TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) January 14, 2019