Watch: Police Surprise Baketball Player With Scholarship

A TCU basketball player named Owen Aschieris thought he was in trouble at a team meeting when a campus police officer came in and called out his name. But it was a prank. The officer handed him a scholarship.

Owen Ashieris thought he was in trouble but instead found out he's been put on scholarship for the spring semester. Congrats Owen!#GoFrogs -- pic.twitter.com/C1k1WXXkWs — TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) January 14, 2019