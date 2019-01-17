Watch: Police Surprise Baketball Player With Scholarship

A police officer surprises a college basketball player with a scholarship offer.

January 17, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Marianne De Jong/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

A TCU basketball player named Owen Aschieris thought he was in trouble at a team meeting when a campus police officer came in and called out his name.  But it was a prank.  The officer handed him a scholarship.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
police
Courtney & Company
Video
surprise
baketball
player
scholarship