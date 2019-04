A batter for the Oakland A's hit a screaming line drive that almost plunked Astros pitcher Collin McHugh in the head. But he did a move like Neo in "The Matrix" and leaned so far back that the ball whizzed by him.

This is something right out of the Matrix -- pic.twitter.com/O0GnKs7pff — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 17, 2019