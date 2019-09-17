Watch: Pigeon Poops On Politician Talking About Pigeon Poop Problem

A politician is giving an interview about a pigeon poop problem, and a pigeon POOPS on him!

September 17, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
(Getty Images)

A guy named Jaime Andrade is an Illinois state rep from Chicago.  And he was giving an interview to the local CBS station yesterday at a train stop about how he's trying to get funding to fight the PIGEON POOP epidemic at that stop.

And as he was talking on camera, a pigeon pooped on him. 

