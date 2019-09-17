Watch: Pigeon Poops On Politician Talking About Pigeon Poop Problem
A politician is giving an interview about a pigeon poop problem, and a pigeon POOPS on him!
September 17, 2019
A guy named Jaime Andrade is an Illinois state rep from Chicago. And he was giving an interview to the local CBS station yesterday at a train stop about how he's trying to get funding to fight the PIGEON POOP epidemic at that stop.
And as he was talking on camera, a pigeon pooped on him.
OH CRAP!— LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) September 16, 2019
Not to be crass but #IL lawmaker talking to me about feces, feathers & filth fell victim to culprit during our #MorningInsiders interview. Ew! @cbschicago caught it all on camera. At 6AM, hear more about Rep's years-long quest to fix bird issue at @cta #irvingpark stop pic.twitter.com/CntCAEGH19