Watch: "Pet Semetary" New Moive Trailer

There's a MAJOR SPOILER in the new trailer for "Pet Semetary".

February 8, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Christina Preiser/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

A major detail has been changed in the new "Pet Sematary", and if you're one of those people who hates SPOILERS, you might want to stop listening for a minute or two.

The problem is, it's going to be hard to avoid, because they're not trying to hide it.  Both the poster and a brand new trailer that dropped yesterday give it away.  Anyway, here goes:

In the new movie, it's not the son, Gage, who gets killed and resurrected by the Pet Sematary . . . it's the DAUGHTER, Ellie. 

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Pet Semetary
trailer
Courtney & Company
New
Movie