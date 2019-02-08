Watch: "Pet Semetary" New Moive Trailer

A major detail has been changed in the new "Pet Sematary", and if you're one of those people who hates SPOILERS, you might want to stop listening for a minute or two.

The problem is, it's going to be hard to avoid, because they're not trying to hide it. Both the poster and a brand new trailer that dropped yesterday give it away. Anyway, here goes:

In the new movie, it's not the son, Gage, who gets killed and resurrected by the Pet Sematary . . . it's the DAUGHTER, Ellie.