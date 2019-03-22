Watch: Ozzy Osbourne's Granddaughters' Attempt "Crazy Train"

Here are Ozzy's grandkids trying to sing like gramdpa.

March 22, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Ozzy Osborne's granddaughters already know "Crazy Train".  Kind of.

----! These girls are hilarious. #crazytrain #papa

A post shared by Jack Osbourne (@jackosbourne) on

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Video
Ozzy Osbourne
grandkids
granddaughters
Crazy Train
attempt