Watch: Overly Dramatic Pestcide Commercial
Let's hope that the pesticide works better than the ACTING.
April 18, 2019
A two-minute long pesticide commercial from Thailand has gone viral because of its melodramatic story and cheesy acting. It starts with a homeowner spraying foam pesticide on an actor in a termite costume.
The termite defiantly spits at the guy and then goes home to his colony. But when his "brothers" in the colony touch the foam they all die a dramatic death.
Thai ads are simply on the next level. pic.twitter.com/zA4oLM3AWG— Mr. Drinks On Me #MI (@Mr_DrinksOnMe) April 14, 2019