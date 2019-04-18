Watch: Overly Dramatic Pestcide Commercial

Let's hope that the pesticide works better than the ACTING.

April 18, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

A two-minute long pesticide commercial from Thailand has gone viral because of its melodramatic story and cheesy acting.  It starts with a homeowner spraying foam pesticide on an actor in a termite costume.

The termite defiantly spits at the guy and then goes home to his colony.  But when his "brothers" in the colony touch the foam they all die a dramatic death.

