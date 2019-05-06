Watch: Opera Man Returns To "Saturday Night Live"
Adam Sandler brought back OPERA MAN Saturday Night!
May 6, 2019
Categories:
Adam Sandler brought back his Opera Man character on "SNL" this weekend.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
07 May
Live Nation $20 All In Tickets- National Concert Week! Live Nation- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Enterprise Center, & Stifel Theatre
08 May
Beale Street Concert Series with Trixie Delight The Streets of St. Charles
08 May
New Kids On The Block Mixtape Tour The Enterprise Center
09 May
Jonas Brothers Pre-sale tickets! The Enterprise Center
10 May
Jonas Brothers Pre-sale tickets! The Enterprise Center