Watch: Old Man Schools Teen In Basketball
A teen gets owned on the basketball court by an older guy.
August 15, 2018
Somebody posted video of a trick-shot that a 50-something guy pulled on a teen during a game of one-on-one basketball. Basically, the old guy fakes him out by pretending to take a shot WITHOUT the ball.
And then he drains a no-look, over his head basket. You need to see it to get the full effect.
MUST WATCH!! #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/fMJeN9vd3T— Trevor Luznak (@Trevor_Luznak) August 13, 2018