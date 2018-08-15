Watch: Old Man Schools Teen In Basketball

A teen gets owned on the basketball court by an older guy.

August 15, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Somebody posted video of a trick-shot that a 50-something guy pulled on a teen during a game of one-on-one basketball.  Basically, the old guy fakes him out by pretending to take a shot WITHOUT the ball.

And then he drains a no-look, over his head basket.  You need to see it to get the full effect.

Tags: 
watch
Video
old
man
schools
teen
in
basketball
Y98
Courtney & Company