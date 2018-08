A nun named Sister Mary Jo Sobieck threw out the first pitch at a White Sox game on Saturday, and she nailed it. She threw a strike right into the catcher's glove. Plus, she tossed it from the mound instead of getting up close like a lot of people do.

Don't sleep on Sister Mary Jo's curve ball -- pic.twitter.com/GMBqLJaUUh — ESPN (@espn) August 19, 2018