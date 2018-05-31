Watch: Nike's New "Young" LeBron Commerical

This just looks cool! Nike used CGI to create a young LEBRON JAMES for a new ad.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">It’s one thing to put words on your back. It’s another thing to live up to them. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/alwaysbelieve?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#alwaysbelieve</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nike</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> <a href="https://t.co/q04oVa6gNc">pic.twitter.com/q04oVa6gNc</a></p>— Nike (@Nike) <a href="https://twitter.com/Nike/status/1001970568189497344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 30, 2018</a></blockquote>

