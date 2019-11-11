Watch: Michael Pena's Rave Music Imitation

The live-action "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" came out in August, but this clip has been making the rounds lately. In the story, Dora was raised in the South American jungles, and her parents send her to live with relatives in San Diego.

In this scene, her dad, who's played by Michael Pena, does an awesome imitation of the music at a rave. Eva Longoria is the mom, and they're warning Dora about stuff she'll have to deal with in America.