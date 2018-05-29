Watch: Maryland Flash Flood

Ellicott City, Maryland is outside Baltimore, and just got hit with a crazy flash flood for the second time in three years. The footage of water rushing through downtown is insane.

This is a second video from my sister on #EllicotCity Main Street. This is as high, if not higher than 2 years ago. She is safe for now, no idea if everyone made it out of the 1st floors. @WJZDevin @wjz @FOXBaltimore @CairnsKcairns @wbaltv11 @weatherchannel: video via Kali Harris pic.twitter.com/KOQUH0aBwp — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) May 27, 2018