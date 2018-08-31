Watch: Marvel Actors Respond To Fan Fighting Cancer

Several actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe made videos for a kid fighting cancer.

August 31, 2018
Marvel actors Ryan Reynolds, Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, and Hugh Jackman made videos for a 17-year-old fan with terminal cancer. 

