Watch: Mario Cart On Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium Video Board
Check out someone playing Mario Cart on the video board at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.
January 10, 2019
Kansas City's KCTV-5 news chopper was shooting some video of Kauffman Stadium, which is where the Royals play, and they noticed a game of Mario Kart being played on the giant Crown Vision video board.
Turns out it was an auction item that someone won at a Royals fundraiser.
we sent our helicopter out to get aerials of Arrowhead Stadium and on its way there it noticed a game of Mario Kart had broken out on the Crown Vision board at Kauffman Stadium?? -- pic.twitter.com/rOy0icieVi— Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) January 8, 2019