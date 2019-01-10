Watch: Mario Cart On Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium Video Board

Check out someone playing Mario Cart on the video board at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

January 10, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports)

Kansas City's KCTV-5 news chopper was shooting some video of Kauffman Stadium, which is where the Royals play, and they noticed a game of Mario Kart being played on the giant Crown Vision video board.

Turns out it was an auction item that someone won at a Royals fundraiser.

