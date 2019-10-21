Watch: Longest Commercial Flight

A Qantas flight just set a record for the longest commercial flight ever: 19 hours and 16 minutes from New York to Sydney.

A Qantas plane has completed the longest ever non-stop commercial flight after landing at Sydney Airport on Sunday morning.



A total of 49 people took off from New York's JFK Airport and landed in Australia 19 hours and 16 minutes later.