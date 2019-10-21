Watch: Longest Commercial Flight
Qantas just set a world record for the LONGEST commercial flight.
October 21, 2019
A Qantas flight just set a record for the longest commercial flight ever: 19 hours and 16 minutes from New York to Sydney.
A Qantas plane has completed the longest ever non-stop commercial flight after landing at Sydney Airport on Sunday morning.— On Demand News (@ODN) October 20, 2019
A total of 49 people took off from New York's JFK Airport and landed in Australia 19 hours and 16 minutes later.#LongestFlight #NewYork #Sydney pic.twitter.com/sf0Dq9zLxq