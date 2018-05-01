(Dreamstime)

Watch: Little Leaguer's Slo-Mo Run To Home

Check out a pee wee league baseball player doing a slo-mo trot to home.

May 1, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
A video is making the rounds of a pee wee league baseball player doing a slow motion trot from third base to home.  The coach comes over and tries to hurry him along, but he stays committed until he crosses the plate.

