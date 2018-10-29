Watch: Little Girl Struggles With Alexa Over "Baby Shark" Song

A little girl struggles to get Alexa to play the "Baby Shark" song.

October 29, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Chee Gin Tan/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

This video has been all over the Internet recently.  It's a cute little girl who's having trouble getting Alexa to play the song "Baby Shark".  She's still learning to enunciate, so Alexa keeps getting it wrong.

Finally, her mom makes the request for her, and Alexa comes through.  There's an added payoff when the little girl dances to the song.  It's adorable.

Tags: 
Y98
Video
little
girl
struggles
Alexa
Baby Shark
Song
Courtney & Company