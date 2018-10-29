Watch: Little Girl Struggles With Alexa Over "Baby Shark" Song
A little girl struggles to get Alexa to play the "Baby Shark" song.
October 29, 2018
This video has been all over the Internet recently. It's a cute little girl who's having trouble getting Alexa to play the song "Baby Shark". She's still learning to enunciate, so Alexa keeps getting it wrong.
Finally, her mom makes the request for her, and Alexa comes through. There's an added payoff when the little girl dances to the song. It's adorable.
My heart ❤️— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) October 21, 2018
Watch this little girl try so hard to get Alexa to play her jam #babyshark
This is so cute
RETWEET! pic.twitter.com/dGk8joS5Um