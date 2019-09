There's a new WEARABLE CHAIR you can buy called the LEX chair. It straps to your legs and butt and automatically folds out when you go to sit. You can preorder one for $400, and they ship in December.

This wearable chair could change how we work and travel pic.twitter.com/KO8QoUcrut — Tech Insider (@techinsider) September 18, 2019

