Watch: Kid's Epic Pre-Game Football Speech

Now THAT is how you motivate a team...

October 11, 2019
A video has gone viral of a 10-year-old football player in Texas named Lane Bridges giving an emotional pep talk to his teammates.  It looks like something you'd see in a movie.  He encourages them to have passion, be determined, and "be this team."  And the speech worked.  He led his Eastland Mavericks to a six-to-nothing victory over the Cisco Loboes.  He was even recruited to speak to the varsity team.

