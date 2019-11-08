Watch: Kid Draws Perfect Circle At Talent Show

Now THIS is TALENT!

November 8, 2019
This video is a great example of how presentation is everything.  A kid "nailed" his school talent competition, and all he did was draw a perfect circle.  It starts with him standing alone and confident in the middle of the stage. 

He says, "hit it" and a curtain opens behind him showing a giant dry erase board, and two assistants.  One of them hands him a marker, and then he DRAWS a perfect circle.  It's SO perfect, that one of the assistants "faints," and the crowd goes nuts.

