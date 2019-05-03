Watch: Keanu Reeves As Duke Caboom in "Toy Story 4"

Here's a little more of Keanu Reeves character from the upcoming "Toy Story 4".

May 3, 2019
Check out KEANU REEVES as "Duke Caboom" in a new spot for "Toy Story 4".

