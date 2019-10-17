Watch: "Jungle Cruise" Movie Trail

Check out the trailer for Disney's "Jungle Cruise" movie.

October 17, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Here's the trailer for Disney's "Jungle Cruise", starring THE ROCK and EMILY BLUNT.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Courtney & Company
Jungle Cruise
Movie
trail