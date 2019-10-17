Watch: "Jungle Cruise" Movie Trail
Check out the trailer for Disney's "Jungle Cruise" movie.
October 17, 2019
Categories:
Here's the trailer for Disney's "Jungle Cruise", starring THE ROCK and EMILY BLUNT.
