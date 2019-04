Josh Brolin has a response to that theory about Ant-Man being able to kill Thanos by flying into his butt.

The tension around what “Endgame” is going to bring. I can feel it, as you can see. Can you? -- #tbt #thanosmarketingpush #flushanantman #50percenthernia APRIL 26th #repost @joshbrolin @goldsgym @justindlovato @marvelstudios