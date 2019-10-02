Watch: John Legend And His Son Play Piano

Check out John Legend and his little son playing piano.

October 2, 2019


John Legend playing the piano with his 16-month-old son Miles is ADORABLE.

stop everything

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

