Watch: Joaquin Phoenix Goes Full "Joker"

Here's Joquin Phoenix in FULL Joker make-up and costume!

September 24, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Check out video of Joaquin Phoenix in his full Joker costume. 

Camera test (w/ sound). Joker.

