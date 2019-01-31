Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Becomes Steve Buscemi

Check out a video of Jennifer Lawrence as STEVE BUSCEMI??!!

January 31, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Someone took video of JENNIFER LAWRENCE and put STEVE BUSCEMI's face over hers, and it looks flawless.  At a time when fake news has already caused so much damage, the implications are pretty scary.

