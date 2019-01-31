Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Becomes Steve Buscemi

Someone took video of JENNIFER LAWRENCE and put STEVE BUSCEMI's face over hers, and it looks flawless. At a time when fake news has already caused so much damage, the implications are pretty scary.

I've gone down a black hole of the latest DeepFakes and this mashup of Steve Buscemi and Jennifer Lawrence is a sight to behold pic.twitter.com/sWnU8SmAcz — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) January 29, 2019