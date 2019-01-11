Watch: Injury Cart Runs Over Foot Of Player It Came To Help

An injury cart ran over the foot of the soccer player it came to help.

January 11, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

A soccer player at a Brazilian youth cup game was injured and lying on the grass waiting for the medical cart to arrive.  But when it got there it RAN OVER his foot, which caused him to curl up in pain. 

He wasn't seriously hurt though, and eventually returned to the game.

 

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Courtney & Company
Injury
cart
runs
over
player
foot
came
To
help