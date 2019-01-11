Watch: Injury Cart Runs Over Foot Of Player It Came To Help
An injury cart ran over the foot of the soccer player it came to help.
A soccer player at a Brazilian youth cup game was injured and lying on the grass waiting for the medical cart to arrive. But when it got there it RAN OVER his foot, which caused him to curl up in pain.
He wasn't seriously hurt though, and eventually returned to the game.
A player got injured at a Brazilian youth cup game and the cart came on the field to get him and ran over his foot and i'm not sure that's what's supposed to happen but I'm not a doctor pic.twitter.com/EmXgvh9OUh— Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) January 9, 2019