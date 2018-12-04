Watch: Hugh Jackman Rehearses For World Tour
Check out Hugh Jackman getting ready for his world tour.
December 4, 2018
Hugh Jackman is rehearsing for his world tour.
Tomorrow on @todayshow #themanthemusictheshow @ashleywallen
A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on
