Watch: "House Of Cards" Teaser: Grave

Netflix has revealed the fate of Frank Underwood, Kevin Spacely's character from "House of Cards". He's getting the "Roseanne" treatment.

In a promo for the final season, Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, gives a speech, saying, quote, "I'll tell you this though, Francis: When they bury me, it won't be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they'll have to wait in line."

And then the camera pans to Frank's GRAVE. The final season premieres on November 2nd.