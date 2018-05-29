Watch: Hero Scales Building To Save Child
A man scaled the side of a building to save a child dangling from a balcony.
May 29, 2018
This was one of the top trending videos over the weekend. It's a man in France climbing up the side of a building to save a four-year-old boy who's dangling from a fourth-floor balcony. The man climbed one balcony after another until he got there.
He had recently moved to Paris from Mali, so French President Macron rewarded him with a medal, and a promise of citizenship.