Watch: Hero Scales Building To Save Child

A man scaled the side of a building to save a child dangling from a balcony.

May 29, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
This was one of the top trending videos over the weekend.  It's a man in France climbing up the side of a building to save a four-year-old boy who's dangling from a fourth-floor balcony.  The man climbed one balcony after another until he got there.

He had recently moved to Paris from Mali, so French President Macron rewarded him with a medal, and a promise of citizenship. 

 

