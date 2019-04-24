Watch: "Gemini Man" Movie Trailer

Here's the first trailer for Will Smith's upcoming action-thriller.

April 24, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Will Smith fights a digitally de-aged version of himself in the upcoming movie "Gemini Man".

