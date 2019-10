A new trailer for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" hit YouTube yesterday, and fans are losing it, because there's a scene where C-3PO is saying his goodbyes, like someone's about to die. But remember, this is the last of the nine films in the main "Star Wars" storyline, so he just might be saying GOODBYE at the end of the movie.

Video of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Final Trailer