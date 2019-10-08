Watch: Failed Gender Reveal

It's always funny when these DON'T go as planned.

October 8, 2019
A video has been making the rounds of a family in their backyard trying to break open a giant "gender reveal balloon" that's tethered to the grass.  They're hitting it with sticks, but they can't get it to pop.

Then the balloon comes loose and starts floating OUT of the yard, so the dad tries to do a combination "leap and climb" over a fence, but he ends up flat on his back.

 

 

