Watch: Eyes On Surfboards Scare Off Sharks

People are putting EYES on the bottom of surfboards to SCARE sharks.

August 21, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Surfers are putting stickers of EYES on the bottoms of their surfboards to scare off sharks. 

Effectively separate your space in the water from shark’s space in the water. The SHARK EYES visual shark deterrent is available now on decals for your #surfboard, #sup #foilboard, #bodyboard and dive tank, rash guards for #diving, #snorkeling and #oceanswimming and dive mask strap covers. Order yours at sharkeyesusa.com

A post shared by Shark Eyes USA (@sharkeyesusa) on

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
watch
Video
eyes
bottom
. sharks
surfboards