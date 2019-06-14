Watch: Dylan Dreyer From "Today" Sings "Gloria"

KSDK's Anne Allred made a bet with her friend Dylan Dreyer from "Today" for the Stanley Cup Final. And since the Blues WON, Dylan had to perfom "Gloria" on yesterday's show...

Just in case you missed me making good on my bet with Anne Allred from @ksdknews in St Louis. Unfortunately I can’t get Gloria out of my head!! (And I’m sorry to make you listen to this) @3rdhourtoday