Watch: Dylan Dreyer From "Today" Sings "Gloria"
Dylan Dreyer made good on her bet with Anne Allred after the Blues won the Stanley Cup.
June 14, 2019
KSDK's Anne Allred made a bet with her friend Dylan Dreyer from "Today" for the Stanley Cup Final. And since the Blues WON, Dylan had to perfom "Gloria" on yesterday's show...
Just in case you missed me making good on my bet with Anne Allred from @ksdknews in St Louis. Unfortunately I can’t get Gloria out of my head!! (And I’m sorry to make you listen to this) @3rdhourtoday