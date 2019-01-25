Watch: "The Dude" Returns For Super Bowl

Is Jeff Bridges really bring back "The Dude" for a Super Bowl commercial?

January 25, 2019
Jeff Bridges just Tweeted out a NEW clip of himself in character as 'The Dude' from "The Big Lebowski".  He captioned it:  "Can't be living in the past, man.  Stay tuned."

It ends with a date:  '2.3.19.'  That's the date of the Super Bowl, so it seems like a safe bet that The Dude will be part of some ad campaign.

 

