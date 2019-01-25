Watch: "The Dude" Returns For Super Bowl
Is Jeff Bridges really bring back "The Dude" for a Super Bowl commercial?
January 25, 2019
Jeff Bridges just Tweeted out a NEW clip of himself in character as 'The Dude' from "The Big Lebowski". He captioned it: "Can't be living in the past, man. Stay tuned."
It ends with a date: '2.3.19.' That's the date of the Super Bowl, so it seems like a safe bet that The Dude will be part of some ad campaign.
Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zL2CLYhGAM— Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 24, 2019