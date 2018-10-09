Watch: Drew Brees Becomes NFL's All-Time Leading Passer

Drew Brees is the now the NFL's all-time passing leader!

October 9, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning's all-time record for passing yards last night, during the Saints' win over the Redskins.  He passed Manning's mark of 71,940 with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith.

The play that broke the passing record. Could it have been any other way!? @drewbrees #WASvsNO --: ESPN

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on

And Peyton even offered his congratulations...

 

