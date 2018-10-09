Watch: Drew Brees Becomes NFL's All-Time Leading Passer
Drew Brees is the now the NFL's all-time passing leader!
October 9, 2018
Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning's all-time record for passing yards last night, during the Saints' win over the Redskins. He passed Manning's mark of 71,940 with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith.
The play that broke the passing record. Could it have been any other way!? @drewbrees #WASvsNO --: ESPN
And Peyton even offered his congratulations...
Congratulations, @drewbrees!— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 9, 2018
Peyton Manning's really happy you broke his record.
Well ... kind of. -- pic.twitter.com/aUxXIDFzI8