Watch: Does Captain Marvel Hate Thor?

Some clips from a recent interview to hype "Avengers: Endgame" make it look like BRIE LARSON and CHRIS HEMSWORTH are legitimately bickering. But they're probably just teasing each other.

Brie Larson had the BEST clapback at Chris Hemsworth when he implied she did all her own stunts because she wanted to be the next Tom Cruise. Do -- not -- come -- at -- her. -- #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/M1MC2l3GVL — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 12, 2019