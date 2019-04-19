Watch: Does Captain Marvel Hate Thor?

Do Brie Larson and Chris Hemsworth REALLY not like each other?

April 19, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Some clips from a recent interview to hype "Avengers: Endgame" make it look like BRIE LARSON and CHRIS HEMSWORTH are legitimately bickering.  But they're probably just teasing each other.

 

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
watch
Thor
captain marvel
hate
Brie Larson
Chris Hemsworth
each
other
real
Life
in