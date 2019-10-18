Watch: Disney+ Dream Job Announcement
Do you want to earn a $1,000 for watching movies on Disney+?
October 18, 2019
Categories:
A "dream job" will pay someone $1,000 to watch 30 Disney movies on Disney+ in 30 days.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
19 Oct
Jill at the new Sugarfire location in Wentzville Sugarfire- Wentzville
20 Oct
20 Oct
Peppa Pig Live at Stifel Theatre Stifel Theatre
24 Oct
11th Annual Susan G. Komen Dine Out for the Cure Susan G Komen Dine out for the Cure
24 Oct
Science Spooktacular The St. Louis Science Center