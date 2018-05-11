Watch: Deadpool Apologizes To David Beckham
Ryan Reynolds apologizes to David Beckham in the new "Deadpool" commercial.
May 11, 2018
You may not remember this, but in the original movie, Deadpool makes fun of David Beckahm's voice.
In the clip, Beckham is sitting at home, obviously still stewing over that joke, when Deadpool shows up to apologize. It contains absolutely zero scenes from "Deadpool 2", yet it makes you want to see it even more. The movie opens next Friday.
Little known fact: Canadians are born with a black belt in apology. #deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/CLxPq34PXO— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 10, 2018