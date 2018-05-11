Watch: Deadpool Apologizes To David Beckham

Ryan Reynolds apologizes to David Beckham in the new "Deadpool" commercial.

May 11, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

You may not remember this, but in the original movie, Deadpool makes fun of David Beckahm's voice.

In the clip, Beckham is sitting at home, obviously still stewing over that joke, when Deadpool shows up to apologize.  It contains absolutely zero scenes from "Deadpool 2", yet it makes you want to see it even more.  The movie opens next Friday. 

