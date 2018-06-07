Watch: "Dave Grohl" Falls Off The Stage... Again

Dave Grohl seems to have more fun than all other rock stars combined.

The Foo Fighters performed in Sweden on Tuesday, at the same place where Dave broke his leg after falling off the stage three years ago. So, he decided to trick them into thinking he did it again.

He had a stunt double run out, hype up the crowd, and then promptly fall off the stage. The guy fell onto a cushion, but most of the crowd didn't see that. After a few seconds, the REAL Dave came out.